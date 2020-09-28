UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NUML Closed After Two Corona Cases Reported

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

NUML closed after two corona cases reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :After emergence of two COVID-19 cases among students of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), the Islamabad district administration on Sunday decided to seal its main campus and hostel to avoid further spread of the virus.

The District Health Office, in a letter to the NUML administration, said: "It is hereby advised to immediately close down the hostel and department of the respective patients and conduct through disinfection activities as per the guidelines issued by the ministry of National Health Services and Regulation and Coordination. Furthermore COVID-19 testing of all the exposed staff and students must be performed and adhere to SOPs (standard operating procedures) must be ensured."Meanwhile, the administration also closed down the Pak-Turk MAARIF International school and College Chak Shehzad after reporting of some coronavirus cases.

Related Topics

Islamabad Sunday National University All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US$50m UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund to exte ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre hosts web ..

1 hour ago

Industry leaders to address recovery of aviation, ..

2 hours ago

Construction begins on hurricane-resistant clean e ..

2 hours ago

UAE&#039;s MeznSat set for launch from Russia tomo ..

2 hours ago

AED17.2 bn investments in bonds by Abu Dhabi-based ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.