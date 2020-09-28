NUML closed after two corona cases reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :After emergence of two COVID-19 cases among students of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), the Islamabad district administration on Sunday decided to seal its main campus and hostel to avoid further spread of the virus.

The District Health Office, in a letter to the NUML administration, said: "It is hereby advised to immediately close down the hostel and department of the respective patients and conduct through disinfection activities as per the guidelines issued by the ministry of National Health Services and Regulation and Coordination. Furthermore COVID-19 testing of all the exposed staff and students must be performed and adhere to SOPs (standard operating procedures) must be ensured."Meanwhile, the administration also closed down the Pak-Turk MAARIF International school and College Chak Shehzad after reporting of some coronavirus cases.