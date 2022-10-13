UrduPoint.com

NUML Conference: Speakers Highlight Various Aspects Of Prophet (SAWW)

Published October 13, 2022

NUML Conference: Speakers highlight various aspects of Prophet (SAWW)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Speakers at a conference highlighted the various aspects of the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) and urged the people to follow his teachings.

The National Seerah Conference was organized by the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here on Thursday, a press release on Thursday said.

Departments of Islamic Thoughts & Culture organized the Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW) Conference.

Director General NUML Brig Syed Nadir Ali was the chief guest of the ceremony while Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tufail Hashmi and Prof. Dr. Sahibzada Sajid Ur Rahman were the guest speakers of the conference.

Deans, Directors, HoDs, faculty members and large number of students also attended the conference.

Guest Speakers highlighted the various aspects of the Seerah of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) and stressed that following Seerah of Holy Prophet (SAWW) is the only key to success for the Muslim Ummah.

They are of the view that mere describing the Seerat with tongue is not enough we must act on it and tells the world through our actions that we are the followers of Holy Prophet (SAWW).

The Socio-Economic reforms and aspects of the Seerah were discussed in detail.

Earlier, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mustafeez Alvi, head of department briefed the audience about the conference and hoped that during the session audience will learn some new aspects of Seerah.

He said that it is need of the hour to highlight the socio-economic aspects of the Seerah to make our youth understand the true teachings of Holy Prophet (SAWW) and this topic will remain dominate in the conference.

At the end Director General NUML Brig Syed Nadir Ali thanked all the guests and expressed his views to adopt some aspects of Seerat of Muhammad (PBUH) in our lives.

DG stressed the need to think about the blessings of Almighty that He created us among the 'Umatis' of His beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) and termed it as the biggest blessing of Allah.

At the end Brig Nadir Ali presented shields to the worthy guests.

