UrduPoint.com

NUML Confers Degrees To 558 Students In 18th Convocation

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2022 | 10:30 AM

NUML confers degrees to 558 students in 18th convocation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 558 students were conferred degrees at the 18th Convocation of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) held here on Saturday.

Deputy Chairman, Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi was the chief guest of the ceremony.

In this convocation, 558 students were conferred degrees and 39 gold medals were awarded to the graduates of different programmes.

Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) (Retd), Pro Rectors, Deans, Registrar, Directors, Heads of Departments, and a large number of students along with their parents attended the convocation.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Mirza Muhammad Afridi congratulated the students, their parents, and teachers on the successful completion of degrees in various disciplines.

He said that students are the future and the asset of Pakistan, and they should play their due role for the progress and prosperity of the motherland.

The chief guest said that students' must realize that role of teachers in their education journey and remember the sacrifices made by their parents to make them educated.

He said that success demands hard work, and that is the only way to succeed in every field of life.

Deputy Chairman said that it is the era of science and technology and role of universities has increased to equip students with modern day technologies to compete in the world.

He said, "Our youth is our greatest treasure which makes up about 64 percent of our population".

Earlier, Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar (Retd) welcomed the honourable chief guest and highlighted the achievements and contributions made by NUML in various fields of education, especially oriental and occidental languages, being one of the largest language universities in Asia.

He said that NUML had 300 PhDs faculty members, and 127 teachers were sent abroad for higher studies on various scholarship programmes.

Rector NUML said that the Impact Ranking 2022 published by Times Higher Education had placed NUML in the top 100 to 200 universities in terms of Quality Education; whereas all over Pakistan, out of 64 universities which participated in the ranking, NUML was ranked at 4th position.

He hoped that all the successful students would play their due role in the uplift of the country and make NUML proud.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate World Technology Education Progress Gold National University Afridi All Top Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

1 hour ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

10 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

10 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

10 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.