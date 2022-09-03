UrduPoint.com

NUML Convocation; 286 Students Awarded Degrees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2022 | 05:30 PM

NUML convocation; 286 students awarded degrees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 286 students were awarded degrees along with 23 gold medals of various disciplines during the 19th convocation of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) held at the University on Saturday.

Deputy Chairman Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi was the chief guest. Rector NUML, Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) (Retd), Pro Rectors, Deans, Registrar, Directors, Heads of Departments, and a large number of students along with their parents attended the Convocation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mirza Muhammad Afridi congratulated the students, parents, and teachers on the successful completion of degrees in various disciplines.

He stressed upon the importance of time and knowledge and said that students are the real future asset of Pakistan, and they should play their due role for the progress and prosperity of the motherland.

Chief guest stressed that all graduates must realize how lucky they were to be educated in an institution like NUML and appreciated their parents for choosing the best possible institution for them.

Earlier, Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar (Retd) welcomed the honourable chief guest and highlighted the achievements and contributions made by NUML in various fields of education. He informed that NUML had over 300 PhD faculty members and the number is consistently growing.

He informed about the various milestones achieved by NUML in curricular, co-curricular, extra-curricular, research articles and project, sports, infrastructure improvement along with procurement of IT equipment to meet the growing challenges of the current age.

He highlighted the social outreach programs and a comprehensive "Students Support Program" where over 1900 students were awarded various scholarships worth Rs. 112 million in the last one year. He hoped that NUML's graduates will serve the nation to their full capacity and change the country and society for the better.

