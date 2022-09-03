NUML Convocation: Mirza congratulates students for obtaining degrees in various fields

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Saturday attended the nineteenth convocation of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) as chief guest and congratulated the students for obtaining degrees in various fields.

Addressing the function, he said "You have reached a great destination and crossed an important milestone on the path to success. Now it is your duty to play active role for the development of motherland.

"For the prosperity of the nation you have to use your knowledge and understanding to the best of your ability and I assure you that you are a proud asset of our nation," he added.

The deputy chairman said the students should hone their skills in such a way that they can perform at their best in today's competitive environment.

He said the educational institutions make students dream big with open eyes, those who do not dream with open eyes find it difficult to succeed.

"In my opinion, there is no greater virtue and wealth than knowledge.

Do not waste the wealth of knowledge that you have acquired," he said adding, "The importance of education and time cannot be ignored. It is because of knowledge that man got the status of Ashraf al-Mukhluqat. ", he added.

He said educational institutions had an important part to play for country's development. He reminded the students that their university was the cornerstone for their future success. Mirza expressed the hope that our national development could be built on the basis of knowledge and research.

He said on this auspicious day, teachers also deserved our heartfelt gratitude as they were the real planners of success in every student's life.

In the end, the chief guest distributed academic certificates and gold medals among the successful students. NUML rector presented a commemorative shield to the Senate deputy chairman while Mirza Muhammad Afridi also presented a commemorative shield to the NUML rector.