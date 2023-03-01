NUML distributes laptops, gold medals among students in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Laptops and gold medals were distributed among the students of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Islamabad Regional Campus Quetta, on Wednesday.

Rector NUML Islamabad, Major General Muhammad Jafar, Hilal Imtiaz (Military) was the special guest of the ceremony.

He distributed laptops among 12 position holders, while gold medals were distributed among 5 students.