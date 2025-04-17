NUML, HHRD Sign MoU To Foster Volunteerism And Community Engagement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 07:09 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) Pakistan have joined hands to promote volunteerism and community engagement among youth through a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
The signing ceremony was held at NUML, where Director General NUML Brigadier Shehzad Munir and HHRD Country Director M. Saleem Mansoori formalized the partnership.
On the occasion, Mr. Mansoori shared insights into HHRD’s national and international humanitarian initiatives, highlighting its operational scope, funding strategies, and commitment to youth involvement.
DG NUML praised HHRD’s impactful work and underscored the vital role of volunteerism in shaping socially responsible students.
The MoU sets the stage for collaborative efforts in youth empowerment, community service, and skill development. Under the agreement, NUML will encourage student participation in volunteer programs, facilitate capacity-building sessions, and extend logistical support.
In turn, HHRD will provide both paid and unpaid internships, create avenues for meaningful student involvement, and assign volunteers to roles targeting underserved communities.
This partnership reflects a shared vision to nurture responsible citizens and changemakers, committed to building a more inclusive and compassionate society.
