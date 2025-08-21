NUML Holds 25th Convocation, Celebrates Silver Jubilee Of Excellence In Education
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) successfully concluded its 25th Convocation, a two-day event that also marked the University’s Silver Jubilee, celebrating 25 years of commitment to education, research, culture, and excellence.
The convocation was graced by the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, as Chief Guest. The ceremony was also attended by Rector NUML, Shahid Mahmood Kayani, Director General NUML, Shahzad Munir, faculty members, parents and a large number of distinguished guests, said a press release on Thursday.
A total of 1,271 graduates, including international students from Afghanistan, Egypt were awarded degrees. Among them, 94 students were conferred Gold Medals in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements.
In his inaugural address, Rector NUML Shahid Mahmood Kayani commended the faculty and administration for their unwavering commitment to academic excellence, student mentorship, and institutional growth.
He urged the graduating students to serve as ambassadors of ethical leadership and uphold justice, truth, and human dignity in every sphere of life.
“Let your degrees be more than a credential; let them be a reminder of your duty to give back, to stand for what is right, and to help those who cannot help themselves,” he emphasized.
Addressing the gathering, Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui congratulated the graduates and highlighted the transformative power of education.
He said, “Education is your greatest asset. It is now your turn to uplift the nation with your dedication and hard work.”
He particularly acknowledged the achievements of female graduates and underscored the need to priorities education at all levels for national progress.
DG NUML Shahzad Munir also extended his felicitations to the graduates, expressing hope that with perseverance and by following the vision of the nation’s forefathers, the young generation would play a vital role in building a prosperous Pakistan.
The event concluded with group photographs, the traditional tossing of caps, and emotional moments as students dedicated their awards to their parents.
