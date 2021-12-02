ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Faculty of Engineering and Computer Sciences, National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here on Wednesday organized International Conference on Engineering and Computing Technologies (ICECT 2021) .

The conference aimed at providing a platform to researchers and practitioners to share their research activities, novel ideas, and design and development experiences in various fields of computing and engineering.

The conference featured keynote addresses by well-known international and national researchers being involved in solving problems of the modern world.

Researchers from different domains presented their papers in parallel sessions, that were accepted after a rigorous review process.

As the chief guest for the conference, the CEO and Co-founder, Nayatel, Mr.

Wahaj-us-Siraj, emphasized on the importance of technological innovation for national development.

At the end, Rector NUML, Maj. Gen Muhammad Jaffar HI(M) (Retd) expressed his views about importance of information technology in the future world.

ICECT was treated as an opportunity for the young and dynamic scientists to seek possibilities of collaborative research in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Smart Cities, Blockchain, Healthcare IT, Text Analysis, DevOps, and Modeling and Simulation.

It was aimed that in forthcoming years, the conference will prove to be an inspiring annual event for researchers and professionals belonging to computing and engineering domains.