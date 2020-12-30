NUML holds online lecture on 'Quaid-i-Azam, Pakistan and Youth'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Islamabad, under the aegis of its intellectual, literary and cultural forum "Mehfil", organized an online lecture of the renowned scholar Prof. Fateh Muahmmad Malik on the topic, "Quaid-i-Azam, Pakistan and Youth".

Rector NUML, Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar presided over the session and the chief guest Prof. Fateh Muahmmad Malik spoke at length about the historic and constitutional role of Quaid in the making and Pakistan.

In his lecture, the Dr Fateh threw light on the Pakistan Movement in detail and said that young generation has scant knowledge of history as subjects like political science and history are not adequately taught in Pakistan.

Fateh Malik urged the Rector NUML to start political science and history as subjects in NUML to educate our youth about the true picture of the Pakistan Movement.

He also responded to the questions of the audience.

A large number of audience attended the session online whereas Director General / Pro-Rector Brig Muhammad Badar Malik along with some senior faculty members and officials were also present in person to hear the prominent scholar.

Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar while thanking the guest said that NUML would soon launch the programmes proposed by the esteemed guest and NUML would remain in contact with Prof. Fateh Malik for more of such interactions.