NUML hosts conference on “Tajdeed-e-Ehad-e-Pakistan”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) In connection with Pakistan Day, the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) organized a thought-provoking conference titled "Tajdeed-e-Ehad-e-Pakistan", jointly hosted by the Department of Islamic Thought and Culture, Department of Arabic, and Department of Pakistan Studies.

The event aimed to rekindle the spirit of national unity and commitment envisioned by the country’s founding fathers.

Renowned scholars and intellectuals, including Professor Khursheed Nadeem (Chairman Rehmat-al-Almeen Authority), Dr. Khalid Rehman (Chairman Institute of Policy Studies), and Professor Dr. Muhammad Zia Ul Haq (Director General, Islamic Research Center, International Islamic University), graced the occasion as guest speakers. The conference was presided over by Rector NUML, Major General (Retd) Shahid Mahmood Kayani HI (M).

Professor Khursheed Nadeem, in his address, reflected on the significance of Pakistan’s independence in the blessed month of Ramzan, calling it a time for self-reflection and recommitment.

He urged the youth to think and pray for the country’s prosperity, just as their forefathers struggled for its creation. Stressing the importance of unity, he emphasized that while differences and challenges exist, Pakistan must remain a single, united entity. He also advocated for true democracy, where people are genuinely empowered, and called for an end to dynastic politics.

Dr Khalid Rehman in his address, highlighted the need to combat misinformation and digital extremism, urging people to focus on the country's strengths rather than dwelling on negativity.

He encouraged promoting a positive national discourse to strengthen Pakistan’s image globally.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dr Zia Ul Haq reflected on Pakistan’s journey of progress and setbacks, urging introspection on why the country has faced challenges despite its rich resources and youthful population.

He noted that nations like Bangladesh, Malaysia, and India once learned from Pakistan’s development model but have since surpassed it.

He called for reviving the national narrative and utilizing the country’s 64% youth population for constructive nation-building rather than allowing external forces to exploit them.

In his address, Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Shahid Mahmood Kayani HI (M) reiterated that March 23rd is a day of reaffirmation and national commitment.

He described Pakistan as a divine blessing, emphasizing that independence is a privilege that millions of Muslims in India do not have.

He stressed the importance of highlighting Pakistan’s strengths rather than focusing on its shortcomings, assuring that the nation will overcome its challenges through collective resilience.

The conference concluded with the presentation of shields and souvenirs to the distinguished guests by the Rector NUML, recognizing their invaluable contributions to national discourse.

This event served as a powerful reminder of Pakistan’s founding principles, urging individuals, especially the youth to play an active role in shaping a prosperous future for the country.