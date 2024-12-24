NUML Hosts "Paigham-i-Pakistan" Seminar To Promote Religious Tolerance & Harmony
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Studies Department of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the National University of Modern Languages(NUML) on Tuesday organized here a one-day seminar titled "Paigham-i-Pakistan" to promote religious tolerance & harmony.
Renowned religious scholars shed light on the critical importance of religious tolerance, patience, and peaceful co-existence as pillars of a progressive and prosperous Pakistan.
The seminar featured prominent speakers, including Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali, an eminent Qari of the Holy Quran; Dr. Sajid-ur-Rehman, Former President of Islamic International University and the former Head of the Seerat-un-Nabi Chair at Allama Iqbal Open University; and Sahibzada Ali Raza Bukhari, a former member of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and a permanent delegate at the United Nations.
The distinguished speakers emphasized that religious tolerance, patience, and mutual respect are essential to fostering unity and harmony within society.
They highlighted the dangers posed by extremism and terrorism, underlining the Paigham-i-Pakistan initiative as a vital counter-terrorism narrative aimed at eradicating intolerance and violence.
The scholars also proposed practical methods for building a society resilient to the threats of extremism and division.
Speaking at the occasion, Rector NUML, Maj. Gen. (R) Shahid Mahmood Kiyani HI(M), expressed his gratitude to the participants and lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Studies Department for organizing the seminar. He emphasized the need for religious harmony and character building among the youth, guided by the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
The seminar concluded with a call for collective efforts to nurture an inclusive and peaceful society, reinforcing the message of Paigham-i-Pakistan to combat extremism and promote unity in diversity.
