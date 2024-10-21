NUML hosts seminar on 'Disaster Management' in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Department of Translation and Interpretation at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) organized a seminar on 'Disaster Management' in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent.

The seminar aimed to equip students with essential knowledge and practical skills for responding to emergencies and disasters, fostering a culture of preparedness and resilience.

Muhammad Ibrahim, Assistant Director, Disaster Preparedness at Pakistan Red Crescent, an esteemed NUML alumnus, along with his team, conducted a hands-on training session.

The session focused on first aid techniques and disaster response strategies, demonstrating lifesaving procedures that are crucial in emergencies. Ibrahim emphasized the importance of disaster preparedness, highlighting how timely actions could save lives.

The seminar provided students with insights into various types of disasters and educated them on effective response techniques.

By raising awareness of first aid and disaster management, the session encouraged community engagement and social responsibility, ensuring that students are better prepared to assist others during crises.

The Head of the Department for Translation and Interpretation, Hina Shahab, spoke on the importance of first aid services.

She underscored the need for individuals to play a humanitarian role in society, noting that community service added significant value to personal growth and societal welfare.

Students showed great interest in the seminar, actively participating in the orientation session and engaging with experts by asking questions related to first aid and disaster preparedness.

Looking ahead, the Pakistan Red Crescent will offer professional first-aid training to NUML students, culminating in certification. This certification will enable students to effectively respond to emergencies by providing essential first aid services.