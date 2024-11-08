NUML Hosts Seminar On "Paigham-e-Pakistan"
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The National University of Modern Languages(NUML) held a seminar on Friday titled "Paigham-e-Pakistan," jointly organized by the Department of Islamic Thought and Culture and the Department of Pakistan Studies.
The seminar highlighted the significance of unity, spiritual values, and dedication to Pakistan’s progress.
Renowned Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali and Dr. Musharraf Hussein, an author, translator of "The Majestic Quran," and Director of the Al-Karimia Institute, Retford, UK, were the chief guests. Director General NUML, Brig. Shahzad Munir also graced the occasion.
The seminar began with a soulful recitation of Quranic verses and a Naat by Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali, captivating the audience with his melodious voice. Reflecting on Pakistan's history, he reminded participants of the immense sacrifices made for the nation’s independence, emphasizing the role of the Armed Forces, civilians, Ulema, and students.
He called upon the youth to cherish and uphold Pakistan’s legacy, stressing that the foundation of the country is built upon the blood of martyrs and that each generation bears the responsibility to safeguard and contribute to its development.
Dr. Musharraf Hussein delivered an insightful address on the "Paigham-e-Pakistan" narrative, underscoring Pakistan as a land of purity and goodness.
He highlighted the importance of adhering to moral, spiritual, and social values, and shared that the teachings of the Quran offer guidance and solutions for humanity’s challenges. He urged the audience to recognize the timeless wisdom of the Quran as a source of strength and direction.
Director General NUML, Brig. Shahzad Munir, further underlined the importance of the "Paigham-e-Pakistan" message, stressing the need to fulfill the purpose of our creation by utilizing our potential for the betterment of the country. He emphasized that Allah has blessed humanity with knowledge and resources, and it is the responsibility of Pakistanis to care for these blessings.
DG NUML reiterated that the Quran's message is universal and everlasting, calling upon Pakistanis to understand and embody this message as stewards (Khalifa) of Allah on earth.
The seminar concluded with a presentation of tokens of appreciation to the distinguished guests, followed by a group photo.
