NUML Hosts Seminar To Commemorate Youm-e-Azaadi And Youm-e-Marka-e-Haq
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 09:25 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Department of Arts and Humanities, National University of Modern Languages (NUML), organised a one-day seminar to mark Youm-e-Azaadi (Independence Day) and Youm-e-Marka-e-Haq.
The event featured national songs, recitations of Allama Iqbal’s poetry and inspiring speeches by Prof. Dr. Arshad Mahmood, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities; Dr. Khursheed Ahmed Nadeem, renowned columnist, scholar and Chairman of the National Rehmatul-lil-Alameen wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority (NRKNA); and Shahid Mahmood Kayani, Rector of NUML, said a press release on Tuesday.
Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities, in his welcome address, emphasized the responsibility of safeguarding the country’s independence and striving for national progress.
He highlighted that Marka-e-Haq proved that wars are not won by weapons alone but through faith and passion.
Chief Guest, Dr. Khursheed Ahmed Nadeem reflected on the significance of the day, noting Pakistan’s immense regional value and its foundational spirit built on the dedication of its youth.
Pakistan is not an outcome of mere circumstances but the result of determination and sacrifice, he focused.
Linking the day’s celebration with the perspective of Marka-e-Haq, he urged the nation to stand firm, embrace self-accountability and avoid the culture of blame and unrest.
He reminded that Pakistan is a blessing to be respected and valued, adding that progress requires patience and resilience in the face of challenges.
Meanwhile rector NUML, delivered a thoughtful and inspiring speech, describing Pakistan as a divine blessing, achieved during Ramadan, on the night of Shab-e-Qadr; an event of great spiritual significance.
He recalled the sacrifices of the forefathers and the courage of the armed forces in achieving the victory of Marka-e-Haq despite the adversary’s far greater military resources.
Emphasizing that Pakistan has abundant resources and potential, he called upon citizens to work with dedication to elevate the country to new heights of glory, reminding that “we are nothing without Pakistan.”
The seminar concluded with a renewed pledge by participants to uphold the spirit of independence, honor the sacrifices of the past, and strive collectively for the nation’s prosperity and dignity.
