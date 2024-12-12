NUML Hosts Special Anti-drug Awareness Campaign In Collaboration With ANF
Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The National University of Modern Languages hosted a Anti-Drug Awareness Campaign on Thursday, which is part of the collaborative effort of ANF and HEC to launch Anti-Drug Awareness in academic institutes.
The event, aimed at raising awareness about the alarming rise of drug abuse among youth, included an insightful lecture delivered by Director General ANF Major General Abdul Moeed HI(M), a proud NUML alumnus, and an awareness walk.
DG ANF was the chief guest at the event and spoke passionately on the theme, "Drugs: A Menace; How to Counter It."
Addressing a large gathering of students and faculty, he expressed deep concern over the increasing prevalence of drug use among the youth, who constitute 65% of Pakistan’s population.
“Pakistan’s youth are the torchbearers of our nation’s future, and it is our collective responsibility to protect them from the scourge of drugs,” said DG ANF.
He highlighted the severe challenges posed by the use of synthetic and chemical drugs, which not only devastate individuals but also impact families and society. He emphasized the national and religious obligation to reject drugs and foster a drug-free lifestyle.
The DG revealed alarming statistics, including 75,000 arrests and the seizure of 300 tons of drugs worth Rs. 7 billion in this year alone, despite ANF’s limited resources. He discussed the growing trend of indoor drug cultivation, in-house processing, and the use of synthetic drugs like ecstasy tablets, stressing the need for collective action from government institutions, educators, parents, and peers to combat this menace.
He shed light on how drug trafficking impacts Pakistan's reputation internationally, including declining student visa acceptance rates due to incidents involving drug trafficking. “Drugs not only harm individuals but also tarnish the dignity and future of our nation,” he said, urging students to become ambassadors of Pakistan and play an active role in spreading awareness.
Rector NUML, Major General (R) Shahid Mehmood Kayani HI(M), in his closing remarks, reinforced the importance of awareness campaigns as a key strategy to tackle drug abuse. He announced plans to integrate anti-drug campaigns into NUML’s academic Calendar, launch collaborative research projects with ANF, and propose providing internships to NUML students to contribute actively to this cause.
He expressed NUML’s intent to start anti-drug programs on NUML tv and organize rallies to reinforce the message of a drug-free society.
“Healthy youth are the backbone of any nation, and through collective efforts, we can ensure our academic institutions remain drug-free,” said the Rector. He assured DG ANF of NUML’s full support in addressing this critical issue.
The event concluded with an awareness walk led by DG ANF and Rector NUML, accompanied by distinguished guests, faculty members, and students, symbolizing solidarity and commitment to a drug-free Pakistan.
