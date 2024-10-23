Open Menu

NUML Hosts Sports Event For Visually Impaired Female Athletes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 06:30 PM

NUML hosts sports event for visually impaired female athletes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Marketing & Publications Department of NUML University proudly inaugurated a two-day sports event featuring Goalball and Archery for visually impaired female athletes from the Pakistan Blind Sports Federation (PBSF) and female athletes from NUML.

The event commenced on Wednesday at the Gymnasium of the Main Campus NUML, marking a significant step towards promoting inclusivity in sports.

The Primary objective of this event is to raise awareness about blind sports within society and to showcase the remarkable skills and performances of visually impaired athletes.

This initiative also serves as a fundraising effort to support these athletes in their journey to participate in the Paralympics in Spain in November 2024.

The event was inaugurated by the Pro Rector Academic of NUML, Dr Safeer Awan who emphasized the responsibility of society to support disabled individuals and athletes.

In his speech, he stated, "It is our duty to provide good resources to those with disabilities, enabling them to flourish in society.

"

He highlighted the significance of NUML being the first institution to organize such an event and stressed the importance of continuing to arrange similar initiatives for physically disabled individuals in the future.

Chief Guest, Meher Shahid Iqbal from Civil Defense, President of the Pakistan Blind Sports Federation and Javed Ali Memon, Secretary of Pakistan University Sports board HEC also spoke at the occasion, lauding NUML's initiative as a source of motivation for visually impaired athletes.

He called for continued support for these athletes, allowing them to raise the country's profile in international competitions.

The PBSF team and NUML female athletes showcased their exceptional skills and talents in Goalball and Archery, with the PBSF team emerging victorious after a thrilling competition.

The event will continue tomorrow(Thursday), October 24, 2024, and promises to further highlight the incredible capabilities of visually impaired athletes.

