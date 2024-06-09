NUML-ICCI To Improve Industry-academia Linkages
Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Rector National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Major General Shahid Mahmood Kayani HI (M) (retd) visited Islamabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and met President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Baktawari.
Senior vice president, vice president and former presidents of ICCI also attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.
Rector NUML, while talking with ICCI leadership highlighted the importance of strong industry-academia linkages to improve the industrial development and economic growth of the country. He further stressed that universities could help the local industry in improving its productivity, efficiency and competitiveness through strong academia-industry linkages.
He said that research departments of universities were conducting good research work in various fields, but due to a lack of coordination, local industry was not benefiting from these research projects. He urged that industry should share its problems with universities so that academia could find out their optimum solutions.
President ICCI Ahsan Zafar and the former president ICCI Zafar Bakhtawari ensured the Rector NUML their full support in this regard and hoped that NUML and ICCI cooperation will pave the way for industrial development in the region.
Recent Stories
ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Body found from canal2 seconds ago
-
Foreign investment coming back to Pakistan under PM's leadership: Engr Amir Muqam5 seconds ago
-
Meeting reviews ongoing crackdown against electricity theft13 seconds ago
-
Mastermind of bank robbery gang arrested in Karachi10 minutes ago
-
People demand action against beggars10 minutes ago
-
44 criminals nabbed during crackdown10 minutes ago
-
Police directed to ensure Eidul-Azha security plan10 minutes ago
-
Thief arrested, 5 stolen goats recovered in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
Ongoing work on main transmission line in Bela inspected10 minutes ago
-
2 dacoits arrested after encounter10 minutes ago
-
11 arrested; drugs, weapons recovered20 minutes ago
-
Drive against transporters charging extra fare begins on Monday20 minutes ago