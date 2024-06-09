Open Menu

NUML-ICCI To Improve Industry-academia Linkages

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Rector National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Major General Shahid Mahmood Kayani HI (M) (retd) visited Islamabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and met President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Baktawari.

Senior vice president, vice president and former presidents of ICCI also attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

Rector NUML, while talking with ICCI leadership highlighted the importance of strong industry-academia linkages to improve the industrial development and economic growth of the country. He further stressed that universities could help the local industry in improving its productivity, efficiency and competitiveness through strong academia-industry linkages.

He said that research departments of universities were conducting good research work in various fields, but due to a lack of coordination, local industry was not benefiting from these research projects. He urged that industry should share its problems with universities so that academia could find out their optimum solutions.

President ICCI Ahsan Zafar and the former president ICCI Zafar Bakhtawari ensured the Rector NUML their full support in this regard and hoped that NUML and ICCI cooperation will pave the way for industrial development in the region.

