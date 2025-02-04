NUML Inaugurates New Building Of Peshawar Campus
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Tuesday inaugurated its new Peshawar Campus building, marking a significant milestone in its mission to expand access to quality education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Rector NUML, Major General (R) Shahid Mehmood Kayani HI(M), graced the occasion alongside DG NUML Brig Shahzad Munir, faculty members, students, and members of the local community.
The newly constructed facility, strategically located in the heart of Peshawar, is equipped with modern infrastructure, state-of-the-art classrooms, and advanced learning resources, providing students with an enhanced academic environment.
Rector NUML officially inaugurated the building by cutting the ribbon, followed by a dua for future success. During a briefing by the Acting Regional Director, Peshawar Campus, he was apprised of the campus facilities and future development plans.
Addressing the media, Rector NUML emphasized the university’s commitment to academic excellence and regional educational development. “This new, fully equipped campus underscores NUML’s dedication to fostering knowledge and preparing students for the challenges of the modern world. We aim to provide quality education, ensuring students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can excel without having to relocate to bigger cities,” he stated.
He also highlighted that NUML Peshawar Campus has produced graduates who are making significant contributions in government, media, IT, education, and business sectors. The new facility further strengthens NUML’s role in nurturing skilled professionals for national development.
Following the inauguration, Rector NUML toured the new building, offering suggestions for further improvements. He also engaged in an interactive session with students, stressing the importance of education, professionalism, and national pride. He reaffirmed NUML’s commitment to securing scholarships for students from merged areas, ensuring greater educational opportunities for underprivileged youth.
Looking ahead, NUML plans to establish modern research centers, introduce new academic programs, and strengthen industry linkages at the Peshawar Campus. The university aims to make it a hub of knowledge and research, equipping students with skills aligned with market demands and international standards.
The inauguration of this new building solidifies NUML’s commitment to empowering youth through education and innovation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
