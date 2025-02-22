NUML inaugurates training program EnglishWorks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) inaugurated the Country-wide Training of EnglishWorks, enhancing employability skills and English proficiency among Pakistani youth.

"EnglishWorks" is a U.S.-funded initiative under the Regional English Language Office (RELO) that equips young Pakistanis with essential skills for professional success, said a press release.

The program focuses on English communication for business and various professions, critical thinking, problem-solving, personality development, and 21st-century digital and soft skills. To date, 6,000 youth have benefited from the program.

From 2023 to 2025, NUML is training an additional 2,655 students, preparing them for their future careers.

The inauguration ceremony was led by Rector NUML, Maj Gen Shahid Mahmood Kayani HI (M) (Retd), with Mr Jerrold Frank, Head of RELO at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, the Rector NUML underscored the importance of employability skills for Pakistani youth and the need to train educators who can guide them toward successful careers.

He highlighted the role of such initiatives in strengthening Pakistan’s socio-economic growth and global image as a progressive nation.

Expressing gratitude to the U.S. Embassy, he emphasized how these programs empower young Pakistanis to excel in freelancing, e-commerce, and digital marketing, leveraging opportunities in the expanding e-economy.

Mr. Mr. Jerrold Frank expressed his happiness to be heading this exemplary initiative. Reflecting on his visits to various sites of the "EnglishWorks" program; stretched from Karachi to Khyber and Gilgit. He praised NUML’s efforts in providing quality education, particularly in English and other languages, to uplift communities across the country.

The ceremony was attended by officials from RELO and NUML, along with a large number of English teachers from various cities across Pakistan, reinforcing a collective commitment to enhancing education and career opportunities for Pakistani youth.