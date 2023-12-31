Open Menu

NUML Invites Applications For Admission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2023 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) National University of Modern Languages (NUML) has invited applications for admission to various programmes at its Faisalabad campus.

According to a spokesman for the university, the admission has been offered in MS (MGT Sciences), MBA, BBA (4 years), BS Economics & Finance, BS Computer Science, BS Information Technology, BS Software Engineering, Associate Degree in Computing (ADC), M.

Phil English Linguistics, BS English, Certificate in Chinese, Certificate in Korean, Certificate in English and IELTS.

The eligible candidates can submit their applications online up to January 20, 2024 at university website www.onlineadmission.numl.edu.pk. More information in this regard can be obtained from Regional Director NUML Faisalabad Campus through telephone number 041-9330572 and mobile phone number 0304-1138532, the spokesman added.

