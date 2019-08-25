NUML invites applications for admission

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::National University of Modern Languages (NUML) has invited applications for admission in various programs of Semester 2019 at its Faisalabad Campus.

A spokesman of the NUML told here on Sunday that among these programs include MA English Linguistics & Literature, MBA, MBA Executive, M.

Com, BBA (Honors) with Chinese Language Course, BBA, BS Accounting & Finance, B.Com (Honors), BS English, Diploma English Language, IELTS and Certificates in English Language, Korean Language and Chinese Language.

The eligible candidates should apply online for admission at university website onlineadmission.numl.edu.pk up to August 30, 2019.

More information in this regard can be obtained from NUML Faisalabad Campus through telephone numbers 041-9330844, 041-9330846 and0304-1138632, he added.