NUML Launches Urdu Version Of 'Muhammad (SAW): 11 Leadership Qualities That Changed World'

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Arabic Department of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) hosted a book launch on Friday for the urdu version of “Muhammad (SAW): 11 Leadership Qualities that Changed the World.”

Authored by Nabeel Al Azmi (Late) and edited under the supervision of Col (R) Tahir Najeeb Raja, Regional Director of Mirpur at NUML, the book explores the transformative leadership principles exemplified by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The ceremony featured Lieutenant General (Retired) Sher Afgun as the chief guest, addressing an audience of faculty members, students, and distinguished guests.

The event also included remarks from Col (R) Tahir Najeeb Raja, Director General of NUML Brig Shahzad Munir, other esteemed guests, and Head of the Arabic Department, Dr. Muhammad Abu Bakar Bhutta, who hosted the occasion.

Col (R) Tahir Najeeb Raja shared insights into the book’s compilation, emphasizing its role as a guide for students and leaders to incorporate values such as integrity, compassion, hard work, and honesty into their lives. He expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the book's development.

Lt.

Gen. (Retd) Sher Afgun praised the efforts of the Author, Col (R) Tahir Najeeb Raja, and his team in bringing this significant work to fruition. “Leadership is an art that can be cultivated,” he stated, encouraging attendees to emulate the exemplary life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He stressed the importance of knowledge, integrity, and a positive attitude and emphasized unity and commitment to Pakistan’s progress.

Brig Shahzad Munir, Director General of NUML, highlighted the timeless qualities of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and urged the audience to embody compassion, humility, and peace in their lives. He remarked, “True leadership is rooted in kindness, not force, and the power of change lies in politeness.”

Dr. Muhammad Abu Bakar Bhutta praised the efforts behind the book and its message, expressing hope that it would inspire students, educators, and professionals to adopt these leadership principles in their lives.

The book “Muhammad (SAW): 11 Leadership Qualities that Changed the World” serves as a valuable resource for anyone seeking guidance in leadership and personal growth, rooted in the timeless values of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

