- Home
- Pakistan
- NUML launches urdu version of 'Muhammad (SAW): 11 Leadership Qualities that Changed World'
NUML Launches Urdu Version Of 'Muhammad (SAW): 11 Leadership Qualities That Changed World'
Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Arabic Department of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) hosted a book launch on Friday for the urdu version of “Muhammad (SAW): 11 Leadership Qualities that Changed the World.”
Authored by Nabeel Al Azmi (Late) and edited under the supervision of Col (R) Tahir Najeeb Raja, Regional Director of Mirpur at NUML, the book explores the transformative leadership principles exemplified by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
The ceremony featured Lieutenant General (Retired) Sher Afgun as the chief guest, addressing an audience of faculty members, students, and distinguished guests.
The event also included remarks from Col (R) Tahir Najeeb Raja, Director General of NUML Brig Shahzad Munir, other esteemed guests, and Head of the Arabic Department, Dr. Muhammad Abu Bakar Bhutta, who hosted the occasion.
Col (R) Tahir Najeeb Raja shared insights into the book’s compilation, emphasizing its role as a guide for students and leaders to incorporate values such as integrity, compassion, hard work, and honesty into their lives. He expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the book's development.
Lt.
Gen. (Retd) Sher Afgun praised the efforts of the Author, Col (R) Tahir Najeeb Raja, and his team in bringing this significant work to fruition. “Leadership is an art that can be cultivated,” he stated, encouraging attendees to emulate the exemplary life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He stressed the importance of knowledge, integrity, and a positive attitude and emphasized unity and commitment to Pakistan’s progress.
Brig Shahzad Munir, Director General of NUML, highlighted the timeless qualities of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and urged the audience to embody compassion, humility, and peace in their lives. He remarked, “True leadership is rooted in kindness, not force, and the power of change lies in politeness.”
Dr. Muhammad Abu Bakar Bhutta praised the efforts behind the book and its message, expressing hope that it would inspire students, educators, and professionals to adopt these leadership principles in their lives.
The book “Muhammad (SAW): 11 Leadership Qualities that Changed the World” serves as a valuable resource for anyone seeking guidance in leadership and personal growth, rooted in the timeless values of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Recent Stories
Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today
ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..
VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Afnan Ullah Khan slams PTI's 'politics of chaos'49 seconds ago
-
Man killed in road mishap59 seconds ago
-
Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today4 minutes ago
-
17th Aalmi Urdu conference to enthrall Karachi from Dec 5-8l31 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies as motorcycle fell into ditch41 minutes ago
-
Elections in IIOJK not substitute of Kashmiris birth right of self- determination: JKCHR Chief52 minutes ago
-
Haripur press club election schedule announced1 hour ago
-
PFA discards 1,000-litre substandard milk2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's cities unite with diverse traditional cuisine at 10-day Lok Mela festival2 hours ago
-
Couple booked over expelling father from home for monetary dispute2 hours ago
-
Govt. determined to solve masses' problems at their doorsteps: AJK PM12 hours ago
-
Customers must use gas-fired appliances wisely in winter: SSGC officials12 hours ago