NUML Marks 100th Republic Day Of Turkiye

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2023 | 07:36 PM

NUML marks 100th Republic Day of Turkiye

The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) marked the 100th Republic Day of Turkiye by arranging a ceremony on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) marked the 100th Republic Day of Turkiye by arranging a

ceremony on Monday.

The event was organized by the Turkish Studies Department of NUML.

Ambassador Republic of Turkiye, Prof. Dr. Mehmet Paçaci, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Mr. Khazar Farhadov, Representative of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ms. Dilshad Shenol, Director General NUML Brig Shahzad

Munir, Pro-Rectors, Deans, faculty members and large number of students also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Turkish ambassador Prof. Dr. Mehmet Paçaci said that Pakistan and Turkiye are two

brotherly countries and relations between the two nations are historic.

He said that Muslims of the Sub-continent played an active role in the Turkiye war of Independence and Turkish people

consider Pakistan their second home.

The ambassador said that Pakistan, Turkiye and Azerbaijan support each other on international fronts, and they will

keep supporting each other in future as well.

Director General NUML, Brig Shahzad Munir highlighted the importance of time-tested bondage between Pakistan

and Turkiye.

He said that Pakistan and Türkiye are like one heart in two bodies, and they support each other on all forums.

He also shared his personal experiences with the interaction of the people of Turkiye.

The DG thanked the guests and extended his best wishes to the Turkiye ambassador on the 100th Republic Day.

