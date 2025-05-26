NUML Media Students Organize Tree Plantation Drive To Boost Green Efforts
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Students from the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) took action to promote environmental sustainability by organizing a tree plantation drive near the campus on Monday.
The initiative, led by sixth-semester students from the Department of Media and Communication Studies, aimed to enhance biodiversity and combat climate change.
Under the supervision of Dr. Ayesha Siddique, Head of the Department, the group planted fruit and shade trees, including mango, guava, neem, and sheesham saplings.
"Trees are vital for clean air, reducing urban heat, and maintaining ecological balance. By planting them today, we are securing a better tomorrow," said Sawaira Safeer, the group leader from the New Media program.
Dr. Siddique praised the students' efforts, stating, "It is heartening to see young individuals take responsibility for environmental protection. Such activities align with NUML’s vision of fostering socially responsible citizens."
"Small actions today can lead to big changes tomorrow," said participant Fahad, while Qasim added, "We wanted to do our part in making the Federal capital greener for future generations."
The drive attracted local attention, with passersby commending the students' dedication.
Participants pledged to monitor the saplings' growth and organize follow-up care.
The campaign highlighted the importance of youth-led environmental initiatives and encouraged sustainable practices in the community.
