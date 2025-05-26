Open Menu

NUML Media Students Organize Tree Plantation Drive To Boost Green Efforts

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 02:50 PM

NUML media students organize tree plantation drive to boost green efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Students from the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) took action to promote environmental sustainability by organizing a tree plantation drive near the campus on Monday.

The initiative, led by sixth-semester students from the Department of Media and Communication Studies, aimed to enhance biodiversity and combat climate change.

Under the supervision of Dr. Ayesha Siddique, Head of the Department, the group planted fruit and shade trees, including mango, guava, neem, and sheesham saplings.

"Trees are vital for clean air, reducing urban heat, and maintaining ecological balance. By planting them today, we are securing a better tomorrow," said Sawaira Safeer, the group leader from the New Media program.

Dr. Siddique praised the students' efforts, stating, "It is heartening to see young individuals take responsibility for environmental protection. Such activities align with NUML’s vision of fostering socially responsible citizens."

"Small actions today can lead to big changes tomorrow," said participant Fahad, while Qasim added, "We wanted to do our part in making the Federal capital greener for future generations."

The drive attracted local attention, with passersby commending the students' dedication.

Participants pledged to monitor the saplings' growth and organize follow-up care.

The campaign highlighted the importance of youth-led environmental initiatives and encouraged sustainable practices in the community.

Recent Stories

Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Financ ..

Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister

21 minutes ago
 G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s respons ..

G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future

23 minutes ago
 PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant o ..

PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency

25 minutes ago
 Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

31 minutes ago
 Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions f ..

Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband

38 minutes ago
 Israeli airstrikes kill 55 in Gaza Strip

Israeli airstrikes kill 55 in Gaza Strip

38 minutes ago
WATCH: Mahira Khan faces harassment during promoti ..

WATCH: Mahira Khan faces harassment during promotion of Love Guru in London

50 minutes ago
 Ministry of Higher Education, Etihad Airways to su ..

Ministry of Higher Education, Etihad Airways to support National Scholarship Pro ..

53 minutes ago
 Digital Innovation Drives Historic PKR 15.35 Billi ..

Digital Innovation Drives Historic PKR 15.35 Billion Revenue in Punjab Cattle Ma ..

1 hour ago
 UAE dominates adult division in 9th Asian Jiu-Jits ..

UAE dominates adult division in 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Georgia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Georgia on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to participa ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to participate in World Utilities Congress ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan