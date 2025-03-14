NUML & NITB sign MoU to strengthen academia-industry collaboration in IT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and the National Information Technology Board (NITB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration between academia and the IT industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and the National Information Technology Board (NITB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration between academia and the IT industry.

The signing ceremony, held at NUML, was attended by Director General NUML Brig Shahzad Munir and CEO NITB Babar Majid Bhatti, along with senior officials from both institutions.

Speaking at the ceremony, Brig Shahzad Munir and Babar Majid Bhatti hailed the MoU as a significant step towards digital transformation and economic growth. They emphasized that this partnership is just the beginning of a long-term collaboration that will bring mutual benefits. Both reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the effective execution and implementation of the agreement.

To oversee the implementation process, NUML has also established a Steering Committee, which will play a pivotal role in planning, executing, and monitoring various initiatives under the MoU.

The primary objective of this partnership is to bridge the gap between academia and the IT industry by promoting research, development, and knowledge-sharing. Through this collaboration, both institutions aim to enhance technological readiness and support Pakistan’s digital transformation efforts.

The MoU will facilitate joint research projects, allowing faculty and students to work on real-world IT challenges while contributing to the country’s innovation ecosystem.

Additionally, the agreement will create opportunities for professional training and skill development in the IT sector. NUML students will have access to unpaid internships within NITB projects, providing them with hands-on experience and industry exposure.

The collaboration will also involve the organization of joint workshops, seminars, and conferences, fostering a culture of continuous learning and engagement with IT professionals.

A key component of the MoU is the establishment of an Ideation Hub, which will serve as a platform for innovation and creativity in the IT sector. This hub will encourage students, researchers, and industry experts to collaborate on cutting-edge solutions, driving technological advancements and economic growth.

This partnership reflects NUML’s commitment to equipping students with the necessary skills to excel in the rapidly evolving digital landscape while supporting government-led IT initiatives. Through this collaboration, both institutions aim to contribute to Pakistan’s technological advancement and economic development.