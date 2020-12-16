UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NUML Organises Literary Session With Iftikhar Arif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

NUML organises literary session with Iftikhar Arif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :National University of Modern Languages (NUML), under the aegis of its intellectual, literary and cultural forum "Mehfil", organized a literary session on Wednesday with renowned poet Iftikhar Arif.

Rector NUML, Maj. General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar presided over the session and the chief guest Iftikhar Arif talked at length about his literary and intellectual journey.

Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Badar Malik also attended the session.

Iftikhar Arif also recited his poetry in the session and responded to the questions of the audience.

A large number of audience attended the session online whereas some senior faculty members and officials were also present in person to hear the prominent poet.

At the end, the Rector NUML presented gifts to the chief guest and thanked him for his presence. Iftikhar Arif also presented a set of his books to the Rector NUML.

Related Topics

National University

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed calls for updating legislations to ..

57 seconds ago

ECP should take notice of govt’s decision of hol ..

5 minutes ago

Ministry of State for FNC Affairs explores future ..

16 minutes ago

MoHAP organises &#039;6th Virtual Regional Confere ..

16 minutes ago

Meeting of the Steering Committee for the implemen ..

26 minutes ago

UVAS holds online meeting on Pakistan/Denmark Dair ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.