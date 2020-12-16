NUML organises literary session with Iftikhar Arif

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :National University of Modern Languages (NUML), under the aegis of its intellectual, literary and cultural forum "Mehfil", organized a literary session on Wednesday with renowned poet Iftikhar Arif.

Rector NUML, Maj. General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar presided over the session and the chief guest Iftikhar Arif talked at length about his literary and intellectual journey.

Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Badar Malik also attended the session.

Iftikhar Arif also recited his poetry in the session and responded to the questions of the audience.

A large number of audience attended the session online whereas some senior faculty members and officials were also present in person to hear the prominent poet.

At the end, the Rector NUML presented gifts to the chief guest and thanked him for his presence. Iftikhar Arif also presented a set of his books to the Rector NUML.