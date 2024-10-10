Open Menu

NUML Organizes Blood Donation Camp

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad, in a joint effort with the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) wing, Faculty of Management Sciences, and the Directorate of Student Affairs, successfully organized a blood donation camp in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Hospital.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response from students, faculty members, and staff, who generously donated blood to support patients suffering from Thalassemia, Dengue, and other life-threatening conditions.

The Director General of NUML, Brigadier Shahzad Munir, along with other senior officials, visited the camp and personally met with the donors.

He expressed his admiration for the spirit of service demonstrated by the students and lauded their strong sense of social responsibility and humanity.

"Blood donation is a noble act that can save countless lives. I am proud of our students for stepping up and playing their part in supporting those in need," said Brigadier Munir. He also emphasized the critical importance of regular blood donations in addressing medical emergencies and supporting vulnerable patients across the country.

To recognize their selfless contribution, certificates were distributed among the donors. The event stood as a testament to the NUML's dedication to serving society and upholding values of compassion and care. Additionally, this blood donation camp is part of NUML's ongoing efforts to promote social responsibility and serve the community through meaningful initiatives.

