NUML Organizes Seminar On Seerat-un-Nabi PBUH
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) A seminar on Seerat-un-Nabi SAWW was organized at the National University of Modern Languages NUML(NUML) on Wednesday.
Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman Asim was the chief guest on the occasion, while Director General NUML Brig Shahzad Munir presided over the session.
Pro Rectors, Deans, Directors, heads of departments and a large number of students also attended the seminar.
Chief guest Dr. Habib ur Rehman highlighted the various aspects of the Seerat of Hazrat Muhammad SAWW and stressed that acting upon the Seerat is the key to success for the Ummat.
He was of the view that mere describing the Seerat with tongue is not enough we must act on it and tells the world through our actions that we are the followers of Holy Prophet SAWW.
At the end DG NUML Brig Shahzad Munir thanked all the honourable guest and expressed his views to adopt some aspects of Seerat in our lives.
He said that along with compulsory Ibadaat, we must adopt the Sunnah of our beloved Prophet SAWW who taught us about every aspect of life.
He further said that we must learn from the seerah that how to behave with the people around. DG NUML presented a shield to the worthy guest.
