NUML Organizes Solidarity Walk To Condemn Indian Aggression, Express Support For Armed Forces Of Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) organized a solidarity walk on Wednesday to strongly condemn the recent Indian aggression and express unwavering support for the valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan.

The event witnessed active participation from University leadership, faculty members, deans, heads of departments, and a large number of students belonging to different parts of the country.

The participants walked across the campus and on the road outside , holding placards and chanting slogans in support of the armed forces and national unity.

During the walk, the participants reaffirmed their resolve to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army and emphasised the nation’s collective commitment to safeguarding sovereignty and peace. They expressed that the entire Pakistani nation is united against any external aggression and remains proud of the sacrifices and dedication of its armed forces.

NUML remains steadfast in promoting patriotism, peace, and solidarity among its students and academic community.

