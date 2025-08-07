NUML, PNRA Sign MoU To Strengthen Academic & Research Collaboration
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 10:05 PM
The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) have entered into a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering collaboration in professional development, training, research, and academic exchange
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) have entered into a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering collaboration in professional development, training, research, and academic exchange.
The signing ceremony was held at NUML’s Islamabad campus. The MoU was signed by Brigadier Shahzad Munir, Director General NUML, and Mr. Muhammad Waqas Sherani, Director General ICHR at PNRA, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
The ceremony was graced by the presence of Major General (R) Shahid Mahmood Kayani, HI (M), Rector NUML, along with senior officials from both institutions.
Under this MoU, NUML and PNRA have agreed to collaborate in several key areas of mutual interest. Both institutions will share professional and intellectual resources to enhance academic and regulatory capacities. This partnership aims to leverage the strengths of each organisation to support institutional development and capacity-building efforts.
The MoU also emphasises cooperation in developing and refining the content of specialised training courses, ensuring that the curricula meet contemporary professional and industry standards.
Furthermore, PNRA officials will be given the opportunity to enrol in a wide range of language courses offered by NUML, helping them enhance their communication skills in various international and regional languages.
In addition, the agreement facilitates PNRA’s participation in the training programs conducted by NUML’s Executive Development Centre (EDC), which are designed to strengthen leadership, management, and strategic skills. The MoU also opens up internship opportunities for NUML students at PNRA, allowing them to gain practical experience in a dynamic and high-impact regulatory environment.
On the occasion, Rector NUML emphasised the importance of academia-regulator linkages for national progress and capacity building. He stated that the partnership reflects NUML’s commitment to expanding its academic and professional horizons through meaningful collaborations.
The MoU is expected to pave the way for long-term academic enrichment, knowledge exchange, and professional growth for students, faculty members, and officials from both NUML and PNRA.
Recent Stories
UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..
ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi
UAE, Russian Presidents discuss bilateral strategic partnership in Moscow
Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme Committee for Fatima Bint Muba ..
BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-South Korea media, tech collabora ..
KP Tourism Authority hands over camping pods to KVDA
National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite eng ..
Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..
Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..
Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event
UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..
ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP PA adopts resolution to change name of South Waziristan23 minutes ago
-
Jashn-e-Azadi, Ma'rka-e-Haq celebrations continue in Karachi24 minutes ago
-
Irrigation Secy for monitoring rivers, drains24 minutes ago
-
Experts urge tech-driven healthcare reforms in Pakistan imperative33 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman attends Qul-Khawani of late Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani33 minutes ago
-
CDA to use drones, Google Earth surveillance for anti-encroachment drive33 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate honored with prestigious Paul Harris Fellow Award34 minutes ago
-
PTI should prioritize national interest over personal agendas: Minister54 minutes ago
-
No compromise on Shahi Katha, demolition of legal business and shops, SCCI, BF declares1 hour ago
-
Police officers visit FPC to strengthen ties1 hour ago
-
MDCAT 2025: Registration schedule released1 hour ago
-
PM hails increase in exports, remittances1 hour ago