NUML Professors Remembered

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 05:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A condolence reference was organised by the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) to pay glowing tribute to its two former professors and heads of Departments; Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq Yousafzai (Late) and Prof. Dr. Allah Baksh Malik (Late) for their remarkable efforts to promote education, research, and the university in the country.

The condolence reference was organized by the Arabic department in collaboration with the department of Islamic Thought & Culture and department of Educational Sciences NUML. Founding and former Rector NUML Brig (Retd) Dr. Aziz Ahmed Khan was the chief guest while Rector NUML Major General Shahid Mahmood Kayani (Retd), Director General NUML Brig Shahzad Munir, Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments, and family members of the deceased professors also attended the ceremony.

Former Rector Dr. Aziz Ahmed Khan, in his address shared his memories and experience with both the deceased professors and said that both were wonderful personalities.

He said that their contribution for NUML will be remembered ever. He thanked NUML administration for taking such steps to remember their professors.

Later, Rector NUML Major General Shahid Mahmood Kayani in his address appreciated the outstanding services of both the personalities and prayed for the deceased families to bear this irreparable loss.

