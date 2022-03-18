NUML Rawalpindi organises food,fun festival

UrduPoint.com

The Markactivists society of management sciences department of the Rawalpindi Branch of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) organised 'Food and Fun Festival' here on Friday

Pro Rector NUML Rawalpindi Brig (R) Muhammad Ibrahim was the chief guests of the closing ceremony while Dr. Rauza supervised the event overall. Heads of all departments, faculty members and large number of students participated in the various activities took place in the festival.

Around 35 different stalls were set up in the food and fun festival consisting of cultural, food, games, jewelery and various other apparels.

There were some cultural performances by the students and their performances were highly praised by the audience.

In the closing ceremony, Pro-Rector NUML Rawalpindi Brig (R) Muhammad Ibrahim appreciated the efforts of the students and organizers to make this a successful event.

He said that curricular activities are must for students to nourish their skills and give them confidence in their practical life.

He applauded the role of faculty and organisers of the event and distributed shields among the winners.

