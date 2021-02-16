NUML reviews exams, curriculum to enhance research culture

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here on Tuesday in its 19th meeting of Academic Council, deliberated the issues pertaining to examination and curriculum.

The Academic Council meeting was chaired by the Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) (Retd) while Director General NUML/Pro-Rector Resources and Planning Brig Muhammad Badr Malik, Pro-Rector Academics Dr. Safeer Awan, Pro-Rector Research Dr. M. Zubair Iqbal, Registrar, Directors, Deans, Heads of Departments and Regional Directors attended the meeting.

In the inaugural session, Rector NUML briefed the members of council about the ongoing academic activities and infrastructure development projects in NUML and emphasized to enhance research culture in the University.

He reiterated that NUML is striving hard to promote the quality education and every individual member has to put in best efforts to make it a success.

Several issues regarding curriculum and examination were deliberated to enhance the education standards.

The Rector NUML thanked the participants for their valuable contributions and directed to implement all approved agenda items at earliest.