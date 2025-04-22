NUML Spring Festival Kicks Off In A Vibrant Celebration Of Colors, Culture, And Unity
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) was awash with colours, joy, and cultural vibrance as the much-anticipated Spring Festival kicked off with a grand Opening Ceremony.
The event brought together students, faculty, and international dignitaries in a heartwarming celebration of diversity, harmony, and global friendship.
Ambassadors, cultural attachés, and members of the diplomatic corps from various countries graced the ceremony, witnessing an enthralling showcase of Pakistan’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.
Traditional performances from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, Hazara, Saraiki region, Sindh, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan painted a vivid picture of the country's vibrant cultural mosaic, leaving the international guests in awe.
One of the most heartfelt moments of the event was when all ambassadors stood in solidarity with the Kashmiri students during their parade, deeply moved by their artistic and cultural display. Their presence was a powerful gesture of support for peace, resilience, and the rich cultural identity of Kashmir, celebrated through unity and expression.
Rector NUML, Major General Shahid Mahmood Kayani HI(M) (Retd), addressed the gathering, emphasizing the significance of cultural exchange and mutual respect.
He stated, “This festival is not just a celebration of spring—it is a tribute to our shared humanity. At NUML, we believe that cultural understanding bridges divides, fosters peace, and builds enduring global partnerships.”He also highlighted NUML's role as a hub of multicultural engagement and encouraged students to learn from one another’s traditions and values.
Adding a global flavor to the festivities, over 15 international cultural stalls showcased the traditions, attire, crafts, and cuisine of various countries including China, Iran, Turkiye, Palestine, Indonesia, EU, Germany, KSA and others. Visitors indulged in delightful tastes, colourful handicrafts, and fascinating displays of heritage from across continents.
Rector NUML, along with dignitaries and foreign guests, visited the stalls and lauded the students for their creative efforts and commitment to promoting intercultural dialogue.
The Spring Festival at NUML will continue till Friday, featuring more cultural activities, performances, and interactive sessions that promise to create lasting memories and deeper connections.
Recent Stories
Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..
PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design
Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan will nerve leave Kashmiris in their just struggle for self determination: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Two cops gunned down2 minutes ago
-
Government establishes National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA); FIA Cyber Wing Dissolved2 minutes ago
-
ICT admin continues anti-encroachment drive2 minutes ago
-
NUML spring festival kicks off in a vibrant celebration of colors, culture, and unity2 minutes ago
-
DEOC issues heatwave advisory, directs emergency measures12 minutes ago
-
PEC approves formation of Young Engineers National Forum to empower future engineering leaders12 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye27 minutes ago
-
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur30 minutes ago
-
ICT Police pays tribute to its heroes on Ghazi Week32 minutes ago
-
Ayaz expresses grief over Jamshoro van accident32 minutes ago
-
PPP chief expresses grief over tragic road accident near Thana Bola Khan42 minutes ago