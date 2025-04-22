Open Menu

NUML Spring Festival Kicks Off In A Vibrant Celebration Of Colors, Culture, And Unity

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM

NUML spring festival kicks off in a vibrant celebration of colors, culture, and unity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) was awash with colours, joy, and cultural vibrance as the much-anticipated Spring Festival kicked off with a grand Opening Ceremony.

The event brought together students, faculty, and international dignitaries in a heartwarming celebration of diversity, harmony, and global friendship.

Ambassadors, cultural attachés, and members of the diplomatic corps from various countries graced the ceremony, witnessing an enthralling showcase of Pakistan’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

Traditional performances from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, Hazara, Saraiki region, Sindh, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan painted a vivid picture of the country's vibrant cultural mosaic, leaving the international guests in awe.

One of the most heartfelt moments of the event was when all ambassadors stood in solidarity with the Kashmiri students during their parade, deeply moved by their artistic and cultural display. Their presence was a powerful gesture of support for peace, resilience, and the rich cultural identity of Kashmir, celebrated through unity and expression.

Rector NUML, Major General Shahid Mahmood Kayani HI(M) (Retd), addressed the gathering, emphasizing the significance of cultural exchange and mutual respect.

He stated, “This festival is not just a celebration of spring—it is a tribute to our shared humanity. At NUML, we believe that cultural understanding bridges divides, fosters peace, and builds enduring global partnerships.”He also highlighted NUML's role as a hub of multicultural engagement and encouraged students to learn from one another’s traditions and values.

Adding a global flavor to the festivities, over 15 international cultural stalls showcased the traditions, attire, crafts, and cuisine of various countries including China, Iran, Turkiye, Palestine, Indonesia, EU, Germany, KSA and others. Visitors indulged in delightful tastes, colourful handicrafts, and fascinating displays of heritage from across continents.

Rector NUML, along with dignitaries and foreign guests, visited the stalls and lauded the students for their creative efforts and commitment to promoting intercultural dialogue.

The Spring Festival at NUML will continue till Friday, featuring more cultural activities, performances, and interactive sessions that promise to create lasting memories and deeper connections.

