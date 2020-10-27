ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :A student of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Muhammad Abdullah, won the third prize in a virtual "International Declamation Contest" organized by the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan in order to observe Kashmir Black Day.

The theme of the international declamation contest was "Humanity at Stake (Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir): impact on the world peace".

30 students from national and international universities like Harvard (London), University of Alberta (Canada), University of Auckland (New Zealand), alongwith the students from the universities of Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, France, Iran, Japan, China, South Africa and Indonesia participated in the contest.

The chief guest of the inaugural session was Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, while Secretary Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ijaz Ahmed was the chief guest on the closing session.

Muhammad Abdullah stood third in the contest and was awarded $500 while students from Saudi Arabia and Turkey stood first and second respectively.