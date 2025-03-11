Open Menu

NUML Students Depart For Turkiye Under Student Exchange Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 12:50 PM

NUML students depart for Turkiye under student exchange program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The first batch of students from the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) is set to leave for Duzce University, Turkiye this week under the Student Exchange Program, a milestone initiative aimed at providing students with international academic exposure.

These students were selected through a competitive process, emerging successful from among hundreds of applicants, said a press release on Tuesday. They will now have the opportunity to pursue their studies in Türkiye, gaining invaluable cross-cultural learning experiences.

"This exchange program is a direct outcome of the Rector NUML’s recent visit to Turkiye, during which he visited top universities and signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to establish collaborative opportunities for student and faculty exchanges." This initiative underscores NUML’s commitment to expanding global academic partnerships and enhancing the learning experiences of its students.

Rector NUML expressed his gratitude to the Government of Turkiye and Duzce University for their support in facilitating this academic exchange. He emphasized that such collaborations strengthen educational ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, providing students with access to world-class learning environments and fostering long-term academic cooperation.

In a candid interaction with the departing students, Director General NUML extended his best wishes and prayers, encouraging them to make the most of this opportunity. He urged them to act as ambassadors of Pakistan, showcasing the country’s rich culture, values, and academic excellence on the international stage.

NUML continues to play a pivotal role in facilitating its students’ access to international study programs, equipping them with the skills and perspectives needed to thrive in a globally connected world.

Recent Stories

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..

25 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adri ..

UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico

40 minutes ago
 Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem ..

Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day

1 hour ago
 China unveils new high-thrust engine for future sp ..

China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

4 hours ago
AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi ..

AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..

11 hours ago
 Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike i ..

Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted b ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Jum ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives Somali President

UAE President receives Somali President

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan