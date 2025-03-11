NUML Students Depart For Turkiye Under Student Exchange Program
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The first batch of students from the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) is set to leave for Duzce University, Turkiye this week under the Student Exchange Program, a milestone initiative aimed at providing students with international academic exposure.
These students were selected through a competitive process, emerging successful from among hundreds of applicants, said a press release on Tuesday. They will now have the opportunity to pursue their studies in Türkiye, gaining invaluable cross-cultural learning experiences.
"This exchange program is a direct outcome of the Rector NUML’s recent visit to Turkiye, during which he visited top universities and signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to establish collaborative opportunities for student and faculty exchanges." This initiative underscores NUML’s commitment to expanding global academic partnerships and enhancing the learning experiences of its students.
Rector NUML expressed his gratitude to the Government of Turkiye and Duzce University for their support in facilitating this academic exchange. He emphasized that such collaborations strengthen educational ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, providing students with access to world-class learning environments and fostering long-term academic cooperation.
In a candid interaction with the departing students, Director General NUML extended his best wishes and prayers, encouraging them to make the most of this opportunity. He urged them to act as ambassadors of Pakistan, showcasing the country’s rich culture, values, and academic excellence on the international stage.
NUML continues to play a pivotal role in facilitating its students’ access to international study programs, equipping them with the skills and perspectives needed to thrive in a globally connected world.
