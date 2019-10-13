UrduPoint.com
NUML Students, Staff Donate Blood

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :A large number of students, faculty and staff members flocked to the blood donation camp at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in Islamabad to donate blood for thalassemia and other patients, said a press release.

The donation camp was arranged by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and donation drive drew a huge response from the students, faculty members and staff, specially girls who turned up to donate blood for children suffering from thalassemia and other patients.

Director Administration NUML Brig (R) Zia ul Hassan Sahi, who also visited the donation camp, said, "The practice of voluntarily blood donating is very low in Pakistan.

Such drives will encourage young students to go for voluntary donations." He said PRCS is doing great job to serve the nation.

Representative of PRCS said that blood donation collected from NUML will be used for Thalassemia, Anemia, accidents or emergencies, Hemophilia and cancer patients. He said that PRCS striving hard to facilitate the deprived and needy patients.

He said that PRCS is serving the nation 24/7 and contributing in mishaps occurred in the country.

He thanked NUML administration for helping in setting up a blood donation camp in the varsity and representative also lauded the passion of students, faculty and staff in donating blood.

