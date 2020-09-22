(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :National University of Modern Languages (NUML) will soon establish a girls' hostel to address the accommodation issues faced by the female students.

It was informed during the 10th meeting of Executive Committee of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) held Tuesday.

NUML Rector Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar chaired the meeting while it was attended by the Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Badr Malik and other committee members.

The NUML Rector in his address briefed the members about the ongoing projects of NUML and shared his vision to make it one of the best research Universities of the country.

He said that NUML needs some structural reforms to work smoothly.

General Jaffar said that a research block is in almost final stages which will help to raise the research standard in the university. Later, the committee members discussed the agenda points of the meeting.