NUML to open two campuses in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

Rector, NUML, Muhammad Jaffer Tuesday called on Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan and discussed matters regarding promotion and uplift of quality of higher education

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Rector, NUML, Muhammad Jaffer Tuesday called on Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan and discussed matters regarding promotion and uplift of quality of higher education.

The Rector announced to start two new campuses one each in Muzaffarabad and Mirpur districts.

AJK Prime Minister lauding the decision said the AJK government had already taken steps for dispensation of quality higher education in the State harmonious to the need of the latest era.

Farooq Haider underlined that literacy rate in AJK was higher than that of all provinces of the country.