UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NUML To Open Two Campuses In AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 11:43 PM

NUML to open two campuses in AJK

Rector, NUML, Muhammad Jaffer Tuesday called on Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan and discussed matters regarding promotion and uplift of quality of higher education

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Rector, NUML, Muhammad Jaffer Tuesday called on Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan and discussed matters regarding promotion and uplift of quality of higher education.

The Rector announced to start two new campuses one each in Muzaffarabad and Mirpur districts.

AJK Prime Minister lauding the decision said the AJK government had already taken steps for dispensation of quality higher education in the State harmonious to the need of the latest era.

Farooq Haider underlined that literacy rate in AJK was higher than that of all provinces of the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Jammu Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government

Recent Stories

Normalization of Ties With Israel Only Possible If ..

19 minutes ago

FPCCI discuses post COVID-19 trade issues

20 minutes ago

World Humanitarian Day 2020: Suqia UAE pledges to ..

2 hours ago

Special Olympics UAE launches the &#039;Steps Unif ..

2 hours ago

Clean, Green Initiative to address environmental i ..

2 minutes ago

Mauritius arrests captain of oil-spill ship

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.