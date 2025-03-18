NUML Turkish department commemorates Turkiye’s 110th Çanakkale victory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Turkish Department of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Tuesday hosted a commemorative event celebrating Turkiye’s 110th Çanakkale Victory and the official adoption of the Turkish National Anthem.

The event was graced by the presence of Irfan Neziroglu, Ambassador of the Turkish Embassy in Pakistan, who served as the Chief Guest, said a press release. Also in attendance were DG NUML, Brig Shahzad Munir, the education Attache and senior embassy officials, underscoring the strong ties between the two nations.

At the outset, Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu and Rector NUML, Maj Gen Shahid Mahmood Kayani HI(M) (retd), engaged in a bilateral discussion focused on enhancing academic and research collaborations. This high-level dialogue reaffirmed the commitment in deepening people-to-people connections and bolstering educational exchanges.

The Rector expressed sincere gratitude to the Government of Turkiye and Düzce University for facilitating these academic initiatives, which are set to provide students with access to world-class learning environments and promote long-term academic cooperation.

The event featured a welcoming address by Dr. Jameel Asghar Jami, Dean of the Faculty of Languages, followed by a captivating documentary showcasing the heroic legacy of Çanakkale’s victory. Performances by both students and faculty of the Turkish Department added a dynamic cultural element to the celebration.

In his speech, Ambassador Neziroglu also paid tribute to the historic contributions of renowned poet Allama Iqbal and highlighted the enduring bond between Pakistan and Turkiye.

He reiterated that regardless of any challenges, Turkiye will steadfastly support Pakistan on every international platform. Looking ahead, the Ambassador confirmed plans to expand the student exchange programs under the existing Memorandum of Understanding, stating, “In the near future, we will welcome many more NUMLians to our Turkish universities.”

He urged the students to recognize their pivotal role in shaping not only the future of Pakistan but also the destiny of Turkiye and the broader Ummah, concluding with the powerful affirmation, “Together we stand strong.”

Pro-Rector Academics, Dr Safeer Awan, extended his gratitude to the Ambassador and his team for honouring the occasion. He emphasized the importance of remembering and cherishing national history. In his speech, Dr Awan stressed enhancing academic collaboration and excelling in the research field. In a symbolic gesture of enduring friendship and academic partnership, he presented a commemorative shield to Ambassador Neziroglu.

Through initiatives such as this commemorative event, NUML continues to build bridges between cultures and empower students with global perspectives.