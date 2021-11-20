UrduPoint.com

NUML Wins HEC Inter-Varsity Volleyball Championship

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 03:10 PM

NUML wins HEC Inter-Varsity volleyball championship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :National University of Modern Languages (NUML) won the Higher education Commission (HEC) inter-varsity volleyball championship by beating University of Poonch, Rawalakot in the final match played at NUML gymnasium.

There were 16 teams participating from the Zone C including Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK and NUML was hosting the event.

Four teams qualified for semis, in first semifinal University of Poonch beat university of Kotli, AJK and team NUML beat Quaid i Azam University (QAU) in second semifinal.

The final match was very interesting, and both the team played very well. In fifth game NUML managed to beat Poonch and won the trophy.

Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) (Retd) felicitated the team NUML and appreciated all the players and the management for winning the trophy for the University.

He also hoped that in upcoming national level competition (which is being hosted by NUML in coming week) team NUML will perform well and do its utmost effort to win the national cup for the University.

Related Topics

Rawalakot Kotli Cuban Peso Azad Jammu And Kashmir HEC National University Event All From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives PAM award given to UAE in ..

Saif bin Zayed receives PAM award given to UAE in recognition of its role in pro ..

18 minutes ago
 Khalifa Al Marar participates in 17th edition of M ..

Khalifa Al Marar participates in 17th edition of Manama Dialogue

33 minutes ago
 Five illegal weapon holders held by PHP

Five illegal weapon holders held by PHP

34 minutes ago
 Huge quantity of liquor seized

Huge quantity of liquor seized

34 minutes ago
 Construction of Bahawalpur Arts Council building t ..

Construction of Bahawalpur Arts Council building to start soon

35 minutes ago
 Policy makers, parents need to make united efforts ..

Policy makers, parents need to make united efforts for child rights: Afshan

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.