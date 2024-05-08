NUMLogic-2024 held at NUML

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Faculty of Engineering & Computer Sciences of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) organized a competition “NUMLogic-2024” here at NUML on Wednesday.

NUMLogic is a national level competition, in which students of Computer Science, Software & Electrical Engineering from the universities all over Pakistan compete in Programming, Computing Quiz, Poster Design and DLD challenge competitions.

Dean faculty of Engineering Dr.

Noman Malik, heads of departments of the faculty, faculty members, and large number of students also attended the closing ceremony.

In NUMLogic2024, 180 teams and more than 350 students participated in 4 categories of competition.

Along with other regional and provincial universities, teams from NUML Regional Campuses (Mirpur, Faisalabad, Multan, and Hyderabad) also participated in the competition.

Winners were awarded with Cash Prizes, Shields, and Certificates.