Open Menu

NUMLogic-2024 Held At NUML

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM

NUMLogic-2024 held at NUML

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Faculty of Engineering & Computer Sciences of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) organized a competition “NUMLogic-2024” here at NUML on Wednesday.

NUMLogic is a national level competition, in which students of Computer Science, Software & Electrical Engineering from the universities all over Pakistan compete in Programming, Computing Quiz, Poster Design and DLD challenge competitions.

Dean faculty of Engineering Dr.

Noman Malik, heads of departments of the faculty, faculty members, and large number of students also attended the closing ceremony.

In NUMLogic2024, 180 teams and more than 350 students participated in 4 categories of competition.

Along with other regional and provincial universities, teams from NUML Regional Campuses (Mirpur, Faisalabad, Multan, and Hyderabad) also participated in the competition.

Winners were awarded with Cash Prizes, Shields, and Certificates.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Faisalabad Hyderabad Mirpur National University All From

Recent Stories

50MP is Better than 200MP?

50MP is Better than 200MP?

44 minutes ago
 Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series aga ..

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..

3 hours ago
 Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

3 hours ago
 US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

5 hours ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

5 hours ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

5 hours ago
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

5 hours ago
 Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

18 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan