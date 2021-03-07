NUMS accorded associate membership of AQAAIW

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :The National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) has been accorded associate membership of the Association of Quality Assurance Agencies of the Islamic World (AQAAIW).

The membership would enable the university to enhance the quality of higher education by participating and making contributions of higher education in the comity of the Islamic World through the Islamic – QA forum, a NUMS press release said here Thursday.

In his brief remarks on the achievement, Vice-Chancellor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed HI(M) said the decision of AQAAIW "was an acknowledgement of efforts by NUMS' faculty in ensuring the quality of higher education, which could not have been possible without its unwavering commitment to teaching and research.

" Islamic- QA was established on May 4, 2011, to promote and enhance quality higher education in the Islamic countries. The full membership has been accorded to 16 educational institutions while there are 21 associate members.

"Currently the Higher Education Commission (HEC) is a full member of QA Islamic World along with 15 Pakistani universities as associate members," Imran Majeed said.

The VC said AQAAIW had three basic objectives of enhancing the capacity of quality assurance agencies of education in the Islamic world, and promoting cooperation and exchange of the best practices and expertise between them.

It also encouraged cooperation with regional as well as with international organizations, he added.