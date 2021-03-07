UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NUMS Accorded Associate Membership Of AQAAIW

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 03:40 PM

NUMS accorded associate membership of AQAAIW

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :The National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) has been accorded associate membership of the Association of Quality Assurance Agencies of the Islamic World (AQAAIW).

The membership would enable the university to enhance the quality of higher education by participating and making contributions of higher education in the comity of the Islamic World through the Islamic – QA forum, a NUMS press release said here Thursday.

In his brief remarks on the achievement, Vice-Chancellor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed HI(M) said the decision of AQAAIW "was an acknowledgement of efforts by NUMS' faculty in ensuring the quality of higher education, which could not have been possible without its unwavering commitment to teaching and research.

" Islamic- QA was established on May 4, 2011, to promote and enhance quality higher education in the Islamic countries. The full membership has been accorded to 16 educational institutions while there are 21 associate members.

"Currently the Higher Education Commission (HEC) is a full member of QA Islamic World along with 15 Pakistani universities as associate members," Imran Majeed said.

The VC said AQAAIW had three basic objectives of enhancing the capacity of quality assurance agencies of education in the Islamic world, and promoting cooperation and exchange of the best practices and expertise between them.

It also encouraged cooperation with regional as well as with international organizations, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Education May HEC National University Best

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi bomb-laden drone attacks on Sa ..

1 hour ago

MoIAT explores growth of healthcare sector post-CO ..

2 hours ago

Afghanistan wants to be bridge between South, Cent ..

3 hours ago

UAE Ambassador reviews cooperation with Serbia in ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 7, 2021 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.