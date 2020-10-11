UrduPoint.com
NUMS Conducts Nationwide Entry Test For MBBS, BDS

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 07:50 PM

NUMS conducts nationwide entry test for MBBS, BDS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) on Sunday successfully conducted entry test for MBBS and BDS session 2020 for its 13 medical and five dental constituent and affiliated colleges across the country and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) simultaneously.

In a statement, Vice Chancellor NUMS, Lt Gen (R) Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed said that NUMS had achieved a significant milestone by conducting the first nationwide entry test for its medical and dental institutions without involving any outside testing services.

"This will ensure merit, transparency and high standards in the entire testing system under NUMS," he added.

This year around 50,000 candidates were appeared for the test while the NUMS will announce the result of the test by October 25.

In addition to the NUMS entry test, it will be mandatory for the successful candidates to pass the National Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions Test (MDCAT) as announced by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC). The date for the national exam will be announced shortly.

More Stories From Pakistan

