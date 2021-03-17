UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NUMS, DRAP Inks 5-year DOU On Information Exchange, Capacity Building

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

NUMS, DRAP inks 5-year DOU on information exchange, capacity building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan(DRAP) Wednesday inked a five-year Document of Understanding (DoU) to exchange information, compliance, training and capacity building in view of the university's plans revolving around bio-equivalence and clinical trials involving human subjects.

NUMS Vice Chancellor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed and DRAP Chief Executive Officer Asim Rauf signed the agreement at a ceremony here, a news release said.

Director NUMS Office of Research, Innovation and Commercial (ORIC) Dr Awais Siraj and DRAP Director Pharmacy Services Dr. Abdul Rashid were also present during the signing ceremony.

On the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said NUMS was planning to set up a National Institute of Advanced Studies and Research (NIASAR).

The planning division of Finance Ministry, he said, had earmarked special funds to specifically train NUMS's faculty from the world leading universities like Harvard and Queen Mary for supporting the national endeavor of research and development.

NUMS Pro Vice Chancellor Administration Maj Gen ((Retd)) Syed Ammar Reza Hamadani , who was present on the occasion, was working on this project, he added.

The vice chancellor said the DOU between the two institutions would help realize words of the Father- of- the Nation, Quaid-e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who once said, that whatever products are created, should carry the brand name of Pakistan.

DRAP CEO Asim Rauf billed the DOU as 'a paradigm shift to further achieve DRAP and NUMS objectives' to lay foundation for research and quality products in the country.

He said the percentage of spurious and sub-standard drugs in Pakistan were almost the same as were in the United States of America and Europe. The establishment of state of the art bio-equivalence laboratory at the National Institute of Advanced Studies and Research would improve standard of medicines in the country, he added.

The cooperation between the two national institutions, he said, would synergize DRAP to monitor and manufacturing of products which would help flush out spurious drugs from the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Europe Drugs Muhammad Ali Jinnah Rashid Same Mary United States National University From Agreement

Recent Stories

Fujairah Media Office publishes Fujairah Rulerâ€™s ..

16 minutes ago

Samsung A-series: Innovation accessible to everyon ..

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, ADU to support career ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Heritage Days announces comprehensive COVI ..

31 minutes ago

Etihad Rail, Saudi Railway Company sign strategic ..

46 minutes ago

Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament returns this Ramada ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.