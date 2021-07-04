UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NUMS Links Academia, Industry For Indigenous Production Of WTS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

NUMS links academia, industry for indigenous production of WTS

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) is assisting the development of an industrial Wastewater Treatment System (WTS) through an academia-industry linkage to reduce operational cost and reuse decontaminated water for agriculture.

Vice-Chancellor NUMS Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed while appreciating the efforts of a young scientist of the university, said the development of efficient biological water purification systems for industrial wastewater would be a step forward to the commercialization of this technology for industries.

The Department of Biological Sciences (DBS) at NUMS, is working hard to realize our vision of innovation for improving people's lives, said a statement issued here on Sunday.

Giving details of the research project, Dean of Multidisciplinary Studies Dr. Aisha Mohyuddin said a member of NUMS DBS Dr. Mahwish Ali, had been awarded a research grant of Rs 8.3 million, through the Technology Transfer Support Fund of the Higher education Commission.

Pakistan direly needs reclaiming of its depleting water resources and indigenously manufactured WTS can be a step in that direction.

The WTS reuse wastewater after decontamination especially for agriculture and help the industry meet environmental standards, instead of dumping their waste which is polluting the country's underground water resources.

The cost of importing WTS and their running was very high, said Dr. Mahwish who has specialized in applied and environmental microbiology and holds a PhD in water management.

She has garnered the financial support of a sugar mill in Sindh, who have committed to extend Rs. 14.7 million financial support to the NUMS research project.

Besides, the mill would also provide both land for the installment of the system and bear its operational and maintenance cost.

"The Wastewater Treatment System runs with the help of microbes and plant species," said Dr. Mahwish.

The software modeling of the system was done during her earlier research in Belgium and it can operate in all climatic conditions. The annual operational cost of this system would be Rs10 million against Rs 60 to Rs 70 million cost of the WTS currently being used by the sugar industry, she added.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Water Agriculture Young Belgium HEC Sunday National University All Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 183.46 million

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 4, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court sets aside appointments made in ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.