UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NUMS, NIH Join Hands To Strengthen Research Cooperation in Medical Sciences

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 07:20 PM

NUMS, NIH join hands to strengthen research cooperation in medical sciences

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) and National Institute of Health Islamabad (NIH) Friday signed five-year Document of Understanding (DoU) to strengthen research cooperation in development of medical sciences.  The DoU was inked by NUMS Vice Chancellor Lt. General (Retd) Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed and Executive Director NIH Major General Aamir Ikram held at the university.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Academics Major General (Retd) Saleem Ahmed Khan and Pro Vice Chancellor Administration Major General (Retd) Syed Reza Hamdani also attended the event.  Under the DoU, the two national institutions agreed to facilitate the exchange of faculties, scientists and experts for joint research project in order to promote research.  NUMS was "mandated to promote and achieve excellence in advanced health education, research and service delivery to eventually run the university healthcare system.  It also provides for cooperation "in exchange of scientific information books, journals and other relevant technical materials in the field of training, research and technology" in line with policies of NUMS and NIH.

Both the sides agreed to appoint focal persons to monitor implementation of the programme and prepare annual progress report.  In his remarks, NUMS Vice Chancellor said NIH had played a pivotal role in the health sector, given the devastating impact of the pandemic, health sector ought to be accorded top priority as every sector now was dependent on it.  Major General Aamir Ikram said it would provide both the institutions an opportunity to work together and consolidate their efforts in the medical research.

He said he would focus on bringing all stakeholders together and make efforts to bring international research for the promotion of the medical and clinical side for the benefit of the country. He said he was making endeavours to transform NIH and elevate its standards to the international level.

Related Topics

Islamabad Technology Exchange Education Progress National University Event All Top

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arts Society organises Forum for Educati ..

55 minutes ago

Psychologist kills daughter, commits suicide

1 hour ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

2 hours ago

Bakhtawar Bhuttoâ€™s Nikah ceremony will be held o ..

2 hours ago

93,004 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been administ ..

2 hours ago

#TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islam ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.