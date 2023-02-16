NUMS, PARC ink Document of Understanding to strengthen academic, scientific collaboration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) have signed a 5-year Document of Understanding (DoU) to strengthen their scientific, technical and academic collaboration which would help advance the promotion of science and technology in the country.

The DOU was inked by NUMS Pro VC (Acad), Maj Gen Saleem Ahmed Khan, HI (M), Retd and Chairman PARC Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali at a ceremony held at PARC head office, Islamabad. NUMS Registrar Brig Muhammad Azhar Shams, TI(M), (Retd) and Dean Faculty Multidisciplinary Studies Prof. Dr Aisha Mohyuddin were also present on the occasion.

Maj Gen Saleem Ahmed Khan (Retd) on the occasion, briefed PARC delegation on NUMS's contribution in healthcare and research while highlighting the areas of collaborative research, including phytochemistry, herbarium development, vaccine development and nutraceuticals.

He also emphasized the importance of cooperation between NUMS and PARC to capitalize on each other's strengths and expertise.

Under the DOU, both institutes agreed on the exchange of expertise, scientific information, research material, and students and facilitate internships for research and academic development. They agreed to define areas of collaboration of mutual interest to access knowledge, data, libraries, classrooms, labs, fields, and other facilities at the institutions and country-wide establishments of the two parties.

NUMS and PARC also agreed to jointly explore funding, development and execution of national/international projects for research and education development in mutually agreed upon areas, including holding joint workshops, symposia and training courses besides cooperating in mutual participation in the extension and outreach activities.

/tmg