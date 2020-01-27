NUMS running 32 academic programmes in medical education

As many as 32 academic programs for Ph.D, M.Phil, MS/ MSc, Diploma, Certificate, MBBS, BDS, BS Nursing (Generic) are being run at multicentres of National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as 32 academic programs for Ph.D, M.Phil, MS/ MSc, Diploma, Certificate, MBBS, BDS, BS Nursing (Generic) are being run at multicentres of National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS).

The BS Courses in allied health sciences (Lab Technology, Cardiac Perfusion Technology, Medical Imaging Technology, Biotechnology, Genetics and Microbiology were also being run at the university, it was told in the 9th Advance Studies & Research Boards (AS&RB) meeting of NUMS held at Army Medical College, Rawalpindi, said a press release on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Pro Vice Chancellor, Maj Gen Prof. Muhammad Aslam, HI(M) (Retd) and was attended by Principal AM College, Commandant AFIP, Commandant AFID, Director Academics, Director Research, Director Quality Assurance and Heads of the Departments of Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Pharmacology, Community Medicine, Microbiology, Social Sciences of NUMS and Dean Dental Sciences.

Various agenda points such as; Revised Postgraduate Policies of Academics and Examinations in conformity with HEC, Master in Health Professions education (MHPE) Curriculum, Curriculum for M.

Phil Dental Public Health, Curriculum for MS Phytochemistry and Natural Health were also discussed and approved.

Two research scholars namely, Dr. Mudassar Noor and Dr. Usman Nawaz who completed their Ph.D Pharmacology and defended their theses successfully after having been reviewed by local and foreign reviewers were approved for accord of Doctorate under auspices of NUMS. Whereas, progress report of 8x Ph.D scholars in different branches of Pathology was reviewed, it added.

In addition before the AS&RB Meeting, progress report and compliance to the minutes of 8th Meeting of AS&RB was presented with a vote of thanks at the end.

The Vice Chancellor, NUMS Lt Gen Prof. Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed, HI(M)(Retd) emphasised to open vistas in interdisciplinary and trans-disciplinary academic programs keeping in view of global needs and employability.